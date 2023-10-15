On Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Our computer model projects that the 49ers will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (33.4 points per game) and best in scoring defense (13.6 points allowed per game). The Browns' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 15 points surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, they are putting up 19 points per game, which ranks 23rd.

49ers vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: 49ers by 9.5) Over (36) 49ers 25, Browns 15

The 49ers have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this game.

San Francisco has compiled a 4-0-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

So far this season, three of San Francisco's five games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for 49ers games this season is 43.9, 7.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Browns.

Cleveland has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

So far this year, just one Cleveland game has hit the over.

The average total points scored in Browns games this year (36) is 4.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

49ers vs. Browns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 33.4 13.6 35.7 12.7 30 15 Cleveland 19 15 18 11.3 22 26

