San Francisco (5-0) rides a five-game winning streak into a matchup with Cleveland (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The 49ers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 36 points.

This week's matchup that pits the 49ers against the Browns is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

49ers vs. Browns Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In five games this season, the 49ers have been winning after the first quarter four times and been knotted up one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.8 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 1.2 points on average in the first quarter.

The Browns have been winning two times, have been losing one time, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the 49ers have won the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 12.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Browns have won the second quarter in three games, and they've lost the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, San Francisco is averaging four points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is allowing three points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have been knotted up in two games this season.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in all of them.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 1.2 points on average in that quarter.

The Browns have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

49ers vs. Browns Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half this year, the 49ers have led four times (4-0 in those contests) and been tied one time (1-0).

At the end of the first half, the Browns have been leading three times and have been trailing one time.

2nd Half

In five games this season, the 49ers have scored more than their opponent in the second half in all of them.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 14.2 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the second half.

Through four games this year, the Browns have lost the second half one time (0-1 in those games) and have won the second half three times (2-1).

