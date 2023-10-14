The Wisconsin Badgers should win their matchup versus the Iowa Hawkeyes at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-9.5) Over (34.5) Wisconsin 29, Iowa 15

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Badgers a 77.8% chance to win.

The Badgers have two wins against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 9.5-point favorites or more, Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-1.

Wisconsin has had two games (out of four) hit the over this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 34.5 points, 23.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Wisconsin contests.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes have gone 3-2-1 ATS this season.

Iowa is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

In theHawkeyes' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for Iowa this season is 4.7 points higher than this game's over/under.

Badgers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 31.4 18.4 32.3 14.7 30 24 Iowa 21.8 16.3 27.8 13.5 10 22

