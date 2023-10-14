UAC Games Today: How to Watch UAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all four games involving teams from the UAC.
UAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Austin Peay Governors
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tarleton State Texans at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Alabama Lions at Abilene Christian Wildcats
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Central Arkansas Bears
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
