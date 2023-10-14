MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 7
Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC play in Week 7? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. Air Force matchup, and picking Colorado State (+7.5) over Boise State on the spread. You can find more insights on those college football games, and other options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 7 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Colorado State +7.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado State by 3.8 points
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: New Mexico +8.5 vs. San Jose State
- Matchup: San Jose State Spartans at New Mexico Lobos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: San Jose State by 0.4 points
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: MW Network
Pick: Utah State +4.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Utah State Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 1.0 points
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: October 13
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 7 MWC Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Wyoming vs. Air Force
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Air Force Falcons
- Projected Total: 50.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 53.5 - UNLV vs. Nevada
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 60.8 points
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: MW Network
Over 60.5 - Boise State vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 64.6 points
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Date: October 14
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 7 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|5-0 (3-0 MWC)
|37.6 / 12.2
|411.8 / 223.8
|Wyoming
|5-1 (2-0 MWC)
|26.2 / 24.2
|325.3 / 374.8
|UNLV
|4-1 (1-0 MWC)
|36.0 / 26.8
|397.4 / 399.2
|Boise State
|3-3 (2-0 MWC)
|29.7 / 30.8
|432.3 / 432.8
|Fresno State
|5-1 (1-1 MWC)
|33.5 / 18.2
|408.0 / 289.8
|Utah State
|3-3 (1-1 MWC)
|38.2 / 32.2
|462.8 / 406.8
|Colorado State
|2-3 (0-1 MWC)
|31.0 / 36.0
|428.0 / 478.4
|New Mexico
|2-3 (0-1 MWC)
|28.6 / 31.0
|391.0 / 403.2
|Hawaii
|2-4 (0-1 MWC)
|22.2 / 34.7
|337.2 / 381.0
|San Jose State
|1-5 (0-2 MWC)
|28.0 / 33.7
|366.3 / 397.3
|Nevada
|0-5 (0-1 MWC)
|15.4 / 38.4
|292.4 / 511.2
|San Diego State
|2-4 (0-2 MWC)
|19.3 / 30.8
|324.8 / 437.8
