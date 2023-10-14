Oddsmakers give the UNLV Rebels (4-1) the edge when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between MWC foes at Mackay Stadium. UNLV is favored by 9 points. The total is 53.5 points for this matchup.

UNLV is averaging 397.4 yards per game on offense this season (65th in the FBS), and is surrendering 399.2 yards per game (99th) on the other side of the ball. Nevada has lots of room to improve, as it ranks third-worst in points per game (15.4) this season and third-worst in points surrendered per game (38.4).

UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

UNLV vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -9 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

UNLV Recent Performance

The Rebels have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, registering 449.7 total yards per game during that stretch (third-worst). They've been more competent on defense, giving up 365 total yards per game (69th).

From an offensive standpoint, the Rebels have been top-25 over the previous three games with 43 points per game (13th-best). They haven't played as well on the other side of the ball, with 28.3 points allowed per game (-1-worst) over that stretch.

Over the last three games, UNLV ranks -34-worst in passing offense (202.7 passing yards per game) and -98-worst in passing defense (291.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Over the last three contests, the Rebels have been getting it done on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing. During that timeframe, they rank 16th-best with 247 rushing yards per game and 21st-best on defense with 73.3 rushing yards ceded per contest.

UNLV Betting Records & Stats

UNLV's ATS record is 4-0-0 this season.

The Rebels have covered the spread when playing as at least 9-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

UNLV games have gone over the point total on three of four occasions (75%).

UNLV has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

UNLV has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 701 yards passing for UNLV, completing 57.4% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 115 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jai'Den Thomas has racked up 273 yards on 51 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Vincent Davis has racked up 256 yards on 35 carries, scoring one time.

Ricky White's 319 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 41 times and has collected 23 catches.

Jacob De Jesus has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 189 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Senika McKie has a total of 116 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes.

Jeffae Williams has 2.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has five TFL, 18 tackles, and one interception.

Jackson Woodard is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 32 tackles.

Jaxen Turner has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 19 tackles and two passes defended.

