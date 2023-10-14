The UNLV Rebels (4-1) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mackay Stadium in an MWC showdown.

UNLV is totaling 397.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks 65th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels rank 99th, surrendering 399.2 yards per game. Nevada has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks third-worst in points per game (15.4) this season and third-worst in points allowed per game (38.4).

UNLV vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Channel: MW Network

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

UNLV vs. Nevada Key Statistics

UNLV Nevada 397.4 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.4 (133rd) 399.2 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 511.2 (111th) 217 (11th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.8 (117th) 180.4 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.6 (114th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 11 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (58th)

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 701 yards (140.2 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 57.4% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 115 rushing yards on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jai'Den Thomas, has carried the ball 51 times for 273 yards (54.6 per game), scoring seven times.

Vincent Davis has carried the ball 35 times for 256 yards (51.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 319 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 41 targets).

Jacob De Jesus has caught 18 passes for 189 yards (37.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Senika McKie has a total of 116 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 620 yards (124 ypg) to lead Nevada, completing 59.4% of his passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has run for 175 yards across 59 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell has racked up 247 receiving yards on 26 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Spencer Curtis has caught 16 passes and compiled 187 receiving yards (37.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Dalevon Campbell's nine receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg).

