In the contest between the UNLV Rebels and Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, October 14 at 5:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rebels to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UNLV vs. Nevada Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-8.5) Over (53.5) UNLV 35, Nevada 26

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rebels have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

The Rebels' record against the spread is 4-0-0.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, UNLV has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

This season, three of the Rebels' four games have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 53.5 points, 2.3 fewer than the average total in this season's UNLV contests.

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wolf Pack have a 29.4% chance to win.

The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 3-1-0 this year.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 8.5 points or more, the Wolf Pack have a 3-1 record against the spread.

In Wolf Pack four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

The average over/under in Nevada games this season is 4.5 more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Rebels vs. Wolf Pack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 36.0 26.8 42.7 23.7 26.0 31.5 Nevada 15.4 38.4 15.0 32.0 15.7 42.7

