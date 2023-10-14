MWC foes will clash when the UNLV Rebels (4-1) meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UNLV vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 35, Nevada 26

UNLV 35, Nevada 26 UNLV has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Nevada has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Wolf Pack have not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (-7.5)



UNLV (-7.5) Against the spread, UNLV is 4-0-0 this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 7.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

In four games played Nevada has recorded three wins against the spread.

This year, the Wolf Pack have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) This season, three of UNLV's five games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.

In the Nevada's five games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The point total for the game of 53.5 is 2.1 points more than the combined points per game averages for UNLV (36 points per game) and Nevada (15.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 58 53.5 Implied Total AVG 35 33 37 ATS Record 4-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58 58.5 57.8 Implied Total AVG 43 44 42.7 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.