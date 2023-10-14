Scott Piercy is in 32nd place, with a score of -8, following the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Looking to place a wager on Scott Piercy at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +200000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished under par six times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Piercy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five tournaments, Piercy's average finish has been 39th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Piercy hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 39th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -6 273 0 13 0 0 $550,495

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Piercy has four top-20 finishes, with three of them being top-10 finishes, in his past 12 appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

In his past 12 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut eight times.

Piercy finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-71 course measures 7,255 yards this week, 240 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Piercy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,283 yards, 28 yards longer than the 7,255-yard TPC Summerlin this week.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 18th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which landed him in the 50th percentile among all competitors.

Piercy shot better than only 22% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Piercy fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Piercy recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Piercy carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 6.1 on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Piercy carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, same as the field average.

Piercy finished the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Piercy carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Piercy's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

