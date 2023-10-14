Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 going into Week 7 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 82nd

82nd Last Game: W 42-6 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Washington

@ Washington Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

2. Washington State

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1100

+1100 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 25-17 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Arizona

Arizona Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Washington

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-1

5-0 | 11-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 31-24 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

4. UCLA

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 25-17 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

5. Oregon State

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-1 | 7-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 52-40 vs Cal

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

Current Record: 6-0 | Projected Record: 9-3

6-0 | 9-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +250

+250 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 43-41 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

7. Utah

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 21-7 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Colorado

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 27-24 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Stanford

Stanford Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Arizona

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th

111th Last Game: L 43-41 vs USC

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Washington State

@ Washington State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Cal

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 52-40 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Stanford

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 42-6 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13

10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-10

1-5 | 0-10 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 27-24 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

