Oddsmakers give the UNLV Rebels (4-1) the edge when they visit the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Mackay Stadium. UNLV is favored by 9 points. A total of 53.5 points has been set for this matchup.

UNLV ranks 65th in total offense (397.4 yards per game) and 99th in total defense (399.2 yards allowed per game) this year. Nevada has lots of room to improve, as it ranks third-worst in points per game (15.4) this season and third-worst in points allowed per game (38.4).

Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Mackay Stadium TV Channel: MW Network

UNLV vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -9 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Nevada Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack are accumulating 278.7 yards per game (-97-worst in college football) and allowing 475.0 (-13-worst), placing them among the worst teams in both categories.

The Wolf Pack are scoring 19.0 points per game in their past three games (-70-worst in college football), and conceding 31.0 per game (-44-worst).

Nevada is accumulating 158.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (-82-worst in the nation), and giving up 288.3 per game (-93-worst).

In their past three games, the Wolf Pack have rushed for 120.7 yards per game (-53-worst in college football), and conceded 186.7 on the ground (-58-worst).

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada has gone 3-1-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1.

Nevada has gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Nevada has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Nevada has been at least a +290 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 620 yards on 76-of-128 passing with zero touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 196 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has piled up 175 yards (on 59 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell's 247 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 receptions on 37 targets with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has totaled 187 receiving yards (37.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Dalevon Campbell's 20 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 112 yards.

Marcel Walker has racked up 2.0 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 3.0 TFL and nine tackles.

Emany Johnson has 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two interceptions, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

