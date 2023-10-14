The UNLV Rebels (4-1) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack will try to pull off an upset as 9-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Nevada vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Nevada is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1.

UNLV has put together a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Rebels have been favored by 9 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

