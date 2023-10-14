The UNLV Rebels (4-1) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack will try to pull off an upset as 9-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: MW Network
  • City: Reno, Nevada
  • Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline Nevada Moneyline
BetMGM UNLV (-9) 53.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UNLV (-9.5) 53.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Nevada vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Nevada is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
  • When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1.
  • UNLV has put together a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Rebels have been favored by 9 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

