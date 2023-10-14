Nevada vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The UNLV Rebels (4-1) will face off against a fellow MWC opponent, the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mackay Stadium. The Wolf Pack will try to pull off an upset as 9-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 53.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Reno, Nevada
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
Nevada vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-9)
|53.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-9.5)
|53.5
|-365
|+285
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Nevada vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Nevada is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- When playing as at least 9-point underdogs this season, the Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1.
- UNLV has put together a perfect 4-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have been favored by 9 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
