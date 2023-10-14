The UNLV Rebels (4-1) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-5) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mackay Stadium in a clash of MWC foes.

UNLV ranks 79th in scoring defense this year (26.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 36 points per game. Nevada has struggled on both sides of the ball this season, ranking third-worst in points (15.4 per game) and third-worst in points surrendered (38.4 per game).

Nevada vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream:

Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Mackay Stadium

Nevada vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Nevada UNLV 292.4 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.4 (103rd) 511.2 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.2 (49th) 105.8 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217 (11th) 186.6 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.4 (116th) 9 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (17th)

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has been a dual threat for Nevada this season. He has 620 passing yards (124 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 196 yards (39.2 ypg) on 56 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has run for 175 yards across 59 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jamaal Bell's 247 receiving yards (49.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 26 catches on 37 targets with one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has put together a 187-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 25 targets.

Dalevon Campbell's nine receptions (on 20 targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg).

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has 701 yards passing for UNLV, completing 57.4% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 115 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jai'Den Thomas has 273 rushing yards on 51 carries with seven touchdowns.

Vincent Davis has collected 256 yards on 35 carries, scoring one time.

Ricky White's leads his squad with 319 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 41 targets).

Jacob De Jesus has put together a 189-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 25 targets.

Senika McKie's 10 catches have turned into 116 yards.

