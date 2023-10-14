Based on our computer model, the UNLV Rebels will defeat the Nevada Wolf Pack when the two teams play at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 5:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Nevada vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-8.5) Over (53.5) UNLV 35, Nevada 26

Nevada Betting Info (2023)

The Wolf Pack have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 3-1-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season, Nevada is 3-1 against the spread.

One of the Wolf Pack's four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Nevada games this season have averaged a total of 58 points, 4.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rebels are 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, UNLV has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Out of four Rebels games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

UNLV games have had an average of 55.8 points this season, 2.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wolf Pack vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 36 26.8 42.7 23.7 26 31.5 Nevada 15.4 38.4 15 32 15.7 42.7

