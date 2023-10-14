Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nevada
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 2:01 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels and the Nevada Wolf Pack square off in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 7 that should be of interest to fans in Nevada.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nevada on TV This Week
UNLV Rebels at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Mackay Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-8.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.