Jason Dufner is in 34th place, with a score of -5, after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Looking to place a bet on Jason Dufner at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jason Dufner Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Dufner has scored better than par 13 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dufner has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Dufner has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Dufner has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -5 269 0 12 0 0 $484,240

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Dufner failed to make the cut in his last four trips to this event.

Dufner missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while TPC Summerlin is set for a longer 7,255 yards.

The average course Dufner has played in the past year has been 51 yards longer than the 7,255 yards TPC Summerlin will be at for this event.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, averaging par to finish in the 52nd percentile of the field.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Dufner was better than just 3% of the competitors at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Dufner shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Dufner had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Dufner's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

At that most recent tournament, Dufner never carded a bogey or worse on any of the 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.0).

Dufner ended the Sanderson Farms Championship without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Sanderson Farms Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Dufner finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Dufner's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

