The Shriners Children's Open is in progress, and following the second round Harrison Endycott is in 48th place at -4.

Looking to wager on Harrison Endycott at the Shriners Children's Open this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +150000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.

Endycott has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Endycott finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

In his past five tournaments, Endycott has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -6 266 0 11 0 1 $647,362

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

Endycott last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 69th.

The par-71 course measures 7,255 yards this week, 240 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Endycott has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,283 yards, while TPC Summerlin will be at 7,255 yards this week.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was in the 84th percentile on par 3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which placed him in the 63rd percentile of the field.

Endycott shot better than 38% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Endycott recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Endycott carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Endycott's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average of 6.1.

At that last tournament, Endycott's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Endycott finished the Sanderson Farms Championship with a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Endycott underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

All statistics in this article reflect Endycott's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

