Golden Knights vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks take the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-350)
|Ducks (+280)
|6.5
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights recorded a 16-5 record last season as the moneyline favorite.
- Last season, Vegas finished 1-1 in the two contests they served as moneyline favorites of weaker -350.
- The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Golden Knights have a 77.8% chance to win.
- A total of 45 Vegas games last season went over Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Rankings
|Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|206 (31st)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|335 (32nd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (30th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|78 (31st)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Defensively, Vegas gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.
- The 42 power-play goals Vegas recorded last season (on 207 chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).
- Vegas recorded 10 shorthanded goals last season (sixth among all NHL squads).
- The Golden Knights killed 77.44% of opponent power plays, the 19th-ranked percentage in the league.
- The Golden Knights won the seventh-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.3%.
- Vegas scored on 10.3% of its shots as a team (12th in league).
- The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
