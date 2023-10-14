The Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks take the ice at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-350) Ducks (+280) 6.5

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights recorded a 16-5 record last season as the moneyline favorite.

Last season, Vegas finished 1-1 in the two contests they served as moneyline favorites of weaker -350.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Golden Knights have a 77.8% chance to win.

A total of 45 Vegas games last season went over Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 206 (31st) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Defensively, Vegas gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals Vegas recorded last season (on 207 chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).

Vegas recorded 10 shorthanded goals last season (sixth among all NHL squads).

The Golden Knights killed 77.44% of opponent power plays, the 19th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Golden Knights won the seventh-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.3%.

Vegas scored on 10.3% of its shots as a team (12th in league).

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

