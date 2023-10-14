Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 14
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 5, Ducks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-4.5)
Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights had a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in contests that needed overtime, last season.
- In the 40 games Vegas played that were decided by one goal, it had a 25-8-7 record (good for 57 points).
- The 13 times last season the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas scored exactly two goals in 22 games last season (4-11-7 record, 15 points).
- The Golden Knights scored at least three goals 67 times, and went 62-3-2 in those games (to register 126 points).
- In the 30 games when Vegas scored a single power-play goal, it registered 45 points by finishing 22-7-1.
- In the 47 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Vegas was 34-7-6 (74 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponent had more shots in 50 games last season. The Golden Knights finished 28-18-4 in those contests (60 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|15th
|31.5
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|13th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|18th
|20.29%
|Power Play %
|15.72%
|31st
|19th
|77.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.14%
|31st
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
