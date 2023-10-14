The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 5, Ducks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-350)

Golden Knights (-350) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-4.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights had a 51-22-9 record overall, with a 16-11-27 record in contests that needed overtime, last season.

In the 40 games Vegas played that were decided by one goal, it had a 25-8-7 record (good for 57 points).

The 13 times last season the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas scored exactly two goals in 22 games last season (4-11-7 record, 15 points).

The Golden Knights scored at least three goals 67 times, and went 62-3-2 in those games (to register 126 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas scored a single power-play goal, it registered 45 points by finishing 22-7-1.

In the 47 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Vegas was 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights' opponent had more shots in 50 games last season. The Golden Knights finished 28-18-4 in those contests (60 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 15th 31.5 Shots 28.4 28th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 18th 20.29% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

