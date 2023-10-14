Golden Knights vs. Ducks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 14
The Vegas Golden Knights (2-0) are -350 on the moneyline to win when they host the Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0), who have +280 odds, on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Ducks Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-350
|+280
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Trends
- The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- Vegas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -350.
- Anaheim has not played with moneyline odds of +280 or longer once this season.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.