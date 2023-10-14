The Vegas Golden Knights (2-0) are -350 on the moneyline to win when they host the Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0), who have +280 odds, on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -350 +280 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Trends

The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

Vegas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -350.

Anaheim has not played with moneyline odds of +280 or longer once this season.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.