The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the league.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights put up last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 power-play chances.

The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100% William Karlsson 82 14 39 53 33 44 55.3%

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.

They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.

The Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).

Ducks Key Players