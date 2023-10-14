How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 14
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can tune in to watch the Golden Knights attempt to take down the the Ducks on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs Ducks Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Ducks Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the league.
- They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights put up last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 power-play chances.
- The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks conceded 4.1 goals per game (335 in total), 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks had 206 goals last season (2.5 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- They had the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -129.
- The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.
- The Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked power-play percentage (15.72%).
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.