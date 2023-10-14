Golden Knights vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - October 14
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (2-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Golden Knights prepare for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Leo Carlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.
- Vegas was 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.
- They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.
- Anaheim allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-350)
|Ducks (+280)
|6.5
