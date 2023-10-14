Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (2-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Golden Knights prepare for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league last season.

Vegas was 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

Ducks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.

Anaheim allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-350) Ducks (+280) 6.5

