Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in White Pine County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in White Pine County, Nevada this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
White Pine County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Needles High School at White Pine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Ely, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
