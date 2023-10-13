Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pershing County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Pershing County, Nevada? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Pershing County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Pershing County High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.