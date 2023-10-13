Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Pershing County, Nevada? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Pershing County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Pershing County High School at West Wendover High School