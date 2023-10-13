A round of 16 match is next for Mackenzie McDonald in the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships, and he will face Tommy Paul. McDonald is +2000 to win this tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

McDonald at the 2023 Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: October 14-22

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald is in the round of 16, where he will face Paul on Tuesday, October 17 at 11:00 PM ET (after beating Max Purcell 7-5, 6-4).

McDonald Stats

In the Round of 32, McDonald was victorious 7-5, 6-4 versus Purcell on Sunday.

In 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, McDonald is yet to win a title, and his record is 35-28.

McDonald is 27-18 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 63 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), McDonald has played 23.7 games per match. He won 51.8% of them.

In his 45 matches on hard courts over the past year, McDonald has played 23.2 games per match.

Over the past year, McDonald has been victorious in 26.5% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past year, McDonald has been victorious in 27.7% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games.

