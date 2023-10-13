Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lyon County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Lyon County, Nevada, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Lyon County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Spring Creek High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Fernley, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at North Tahoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Tahoe City, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
