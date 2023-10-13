This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Elko County, Nevada. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nevada This Week

Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Pershing County High School at West Wendover High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13

6:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: West Wendover, NV

West Wendover, NV Conference: 2A Northern

2A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at Fernley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Fernley, NV

Fernley, NV Conference: 3A Northern - East

3A Northern - East How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Pyramid Lake High School at Owyhee High School