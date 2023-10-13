Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Elko County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Elko County, Nevada. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nevada This Week
Elko County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Pershing County High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Fernley, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Pyramid Lake High School at Owyhee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 14
- Location: Owyhee, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.