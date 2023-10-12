Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washoe County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Washoe County, Nevada this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sparks High School at Truckee High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Truckee, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Valleys High School at Carson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Carson City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Reno High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Pyramid Lake High School at Owyhee High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 14
- Location: Owyhee, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
