There is high school football action in Washoe County, Nevada this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Washoe County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sparks High School at Truckee High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on October 12

6:45 PM PT on October 12 Location: Truckee, CA

Truckee, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Valleys High School at Carson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Carson City, NV

Carson City, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School at Reno High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Reno, NV

Reno, NV Conference: 5A Northern

5A Northern How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Pyramid Lake High School at Owyhee High School