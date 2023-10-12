Golden Knights vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road to fce off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Sharks (+190)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- In the 21 games the Golden Knights were the moneyline favorite a season ago they recorded a 16-5 win-loss record.
- Last season, Vegas went 1-1 in the two games they played as moneyline favorites of smaller -250.
- The Golden Knights have a 71.4% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.
- A total of 45 Vegas games last season went over Thursday's total of 6.5 goals.
Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings
|Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|233 (25th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|315 (30th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (26th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|43 (9th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the league last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Defensively, Vegas conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.
- Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.
- The 42 power-play goals Vegas recorded last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 chances.
- The Golden Knights were 18th in the league with a 20.29% power-play conversion rate.
- Vegas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season (sixth among all NHL squads).
- The Golden Knights' 77.44% penalty-kill success rate ranked 19th in the league.
- The Golden Knights won the seventh-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.3%.
- Vegas had a 10.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
