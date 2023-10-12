The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road to fce off against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-250) Sharks (+190) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

In the 21 games the Golden Knights were the moneyline favorite a season ago they recorded a 16-5 win-loss record.

Last season, Vegas went 1-1 in the two games they played as moneyline favorites of smaller -250.

The Golden Knights have a 71.4% chance (based on the moneyline's implied probability) to win this contest.

A total of 45 Vegas games last season went over Thursday's total of 6.5 goals.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Sharks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 233 (25th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 315 (30th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the league last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Defensively, Vegas conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals Vegas recorded last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 chances.

The Golden Knights were 18th in the league with a 20.29% power-play conversion rate.

Vegas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season (sixth among all NHL squads).

The Golden Knights' 77.44% penalty-kill success rate ranked 19th in the league.

The Golden Knights won the seventh-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 52.3%.

Vegas had a 10.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 12th in the league.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

