Golden Knights vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 12
The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-2)
Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights were 51-22-9 overall and 16-11-27 in overtime games last season.
- Vegas was 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.
- The 13 times last season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).
- Vegas took 15 points from the 22 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (4-11-7 record).
- The Golden Knights were 62-3-2 when they scored at least three goals (to record 126 points).
- In the 30 games when Vegas scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 45 points by finishing 22-7-1.
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas was 34-7-6 (74 points).
- The Golden Knights were outshot by their opponent 50 times, and went 28-18-4 (60 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|2.84
|25th
|11th
|2.74
|Goals Allowed
|3.84
|30th
|15th
|31.5
|Shots
|29.5
|23rd
|13th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|23rd
|18th
|20.29%
|Power Play %
|18.39%
|25th
|19th
|77.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.38%
|8th
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
