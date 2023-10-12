The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Sharks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-250)

Golden Knights (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-2)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights were 51-22-9 overall and 16-11-27 in overtime games last season.

Vegas was 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times last season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas took 15 points from the 22 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (4-11-7 record).

The Golden Knights were 62-3-2 when they scored at least three goals (to record 126 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 45 points by finishing 22-7-1.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas was 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights were outshot by their opponent 50 times, and went 28-18-4 (60 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 2.84 25th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.84 30th 15th 31.5 Shots 29.5 23rd 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 18th 20.29% Power Play % 18.39% 25th 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 82.38% 8th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.