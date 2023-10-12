Thursday's NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) and the San Jose Sharks (0-0-0) at SAP Center at San Jose sees the Golden Knights as big road favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Sharks (+200). The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights Moneyline Sharks Moneyline Total BetMGM +200 -250 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Trends

The Golden Knights have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

Vegas is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -250.

San Jose has not played with moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season.

