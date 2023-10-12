The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS to see the Golden Knights meet the Sharks.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.

The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights put up last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 power-play chances.

The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100% William Karlsson 82 14 39 53 33 44 55.3%

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks' total of 315 goals allowed (3.8 per game) was 30th in the league.

With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.

The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), 26th in the NHL.

The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the NHL.

Sharks Key Players