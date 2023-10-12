How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 12
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights go on the road to take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, October 12 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS.
You can watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS to see the Golden Knights meet the Sharks.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Golden Knights vs Sharks Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights put up last season (25th in the NHL) came via 207 power-play chances.
- The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Sharks' total of 315 goals allowed (3.8 per game) was 30th in the league.
- With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.
- The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (on 223 chances), 26th in the NHL.
- The Sharks scored on 18.39% of their power plays, No. 25 in the NHL.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Logan Couture
|82
|27
|40
|67
|35
|71
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|79
|22
|41
|63
|39
|50
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Mikael Granlund
|79
|10
|31
|41
|33
|38
|44.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|67
|14
|20
|34
|41
|19
|57.1%
