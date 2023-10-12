Entering a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-0-0), the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Vegas gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)

With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.

San Jose allowed 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-250) Sharks (+200) 6.5

