Entering a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-0-0), the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed
Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: San Jose, California
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • Vegas gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
  • Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)

  • With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.
  • San Jose allowed 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Golden Knights (-250) Sharks (+200) 6.5

