Golden Knights vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - October 12
Entering a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (0-0-0), the Vegas Golden Knights (1-0) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12 at SAP Center at San Jose.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the NHL last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Vegas gave up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- San Jose allowed 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-250)
|Sharks (+200)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.