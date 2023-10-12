Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Clark County, Nevada this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Liberty High School at Arbor View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 12
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bonanza High School at Rancho High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Desert Pines High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinecrest Academy Cadence at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverado High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunrise Mountain High School at Canyon Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Mojave High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: North Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Oasis High School at Ed W. Clark High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Verde High School at Legacy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Sierra Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 4A Desert
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne High School at Western High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mater Academy East Las Vegas at Virgin Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Mesquite, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basic High School at Green Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Awaken Christian Academy at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Panaca, NV
- Conference: 2A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foothill High School at Faith Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- Conference: 5A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Meadows School at Pahrump Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Pahrump, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.