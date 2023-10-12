Root for your favorite local high school football team in Clark County, Nevada this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Clark County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Liberty High School at Arbor View High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on October 12

7:30 PM PT on October 12 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bonanza High School at Rancho High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 13

5:45 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Gorman Catholic High School at Desert Pines High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinecrest Academy Cadence at Chaparral High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverado High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunrise Mountain High School at Canyon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Mojave High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Oasis High School at Ed W. Clark High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Verde High School at Legacy High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Valley High School at Sierra Vista High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 4A Desert

4A Desert How to Stream: Watch Here

Cheyenne High School at Western High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on October 13

6:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Mater Academy East Las Vegas at Virgin Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Mesquite, NV

Mesquite, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Basic High School at Green Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Henderson, NV

Henderson, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Awaken Christian Academy at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Panaca, NV

Panaca, NV Conference: 2A Southern

2A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Foothill High School at Faith Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13

7:00 PM PT on October 13 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV Conference: 5A Southern

5A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

The Meadows School at Pahrump Valley High School