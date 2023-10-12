The NLDS rolls on Thursday at 8:07 PM ET when the Atlanta Braves visit the Philadelphia Phillies live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies would advance to the NLCS with a Game 4 win while the Braves hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Ranger Suarez is starting for the Phillies while the Braves have not named a starter.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 307 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .276 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (947 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Atlanta has a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.303).

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies' 220 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 540 extra-base hits, Philadelphia ranks fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage this season.

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .327.

The Phillies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Philadelphia averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Philadelphia pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Phillies have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 33rd of the season. He is 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Strider is trying to secure his 19th quality start of the year.

Strider is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the mound.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Phillies will hand the ball to Suarez (4-6) for his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed one hit in 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 22 starts this season, Suarez has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies L 10-2 Away Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins W 7-1 Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves W 10-2 Home Aaron Nola Bryce Elder 10/12/2023 Braves - Home Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider

