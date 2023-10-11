Nevada High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Lincoln County, Nevada and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Lincoln County, Nevada High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Lincoln County High School at Hurricane High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 11
- Location: Hurricane, UT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Awaken Christian Academy at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 13
- Location: Panaca, NV
- Conference: 2A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
