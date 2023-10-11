Chelsea Gray and the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) take on Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (32-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, October 11 at 9:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' most recent game, it beat New York 99-82 at home, with Jackie Young (26 PTS, 3 STL, 60 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Kelsey Plum (26 PTS, 52.6 FG%) leading the way. For the Liberty, Breanna Stewart (21 PTS, 9 REB, 42.1 FG%) and Jonquel Jones (16 PTS, 10 REB, 58.3 FG%) were the top performers.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-200 to win)

Aces (-200 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+165 to win)

Liberty (+165 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Aces Season Stats

Things are clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 92.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and giving up 80.3 points per contest (second-best).

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

With 21.7 assists per game, the Aces rank second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing just 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are sinking 9.3 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (second-best).

With 7.7 treys conceded per game, Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA. It is giving up a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have been better offensively at home, where they average 94.4 points per game, compared to on the road, where they average 91.3 per game. Defensively, they are much better in home games, where they surrender 76.9 points per game, versus on the road, where they allow opponents to average 83.7 per game.

At home, Las Vegas averages 35.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 34.2, while on the road it averages 34.5 per game and allows 34.5.

The Aces average 0.4 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (21.9 at home, 21.5 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas commit fewer turnovers at home (9.9 per game) than on the road (12.4). It has forced more turnovers at home (13.7 per game) than on the road (12.7).

The Aces make 1.4 more three-pointers when playing at home (10 per game) than on the road (8.6). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.8% in home games compared to 36.6% on the road).

Las Vegas concedes 0.9999999999999991 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.7% in home games compared to 35.7% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 88.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (39-5).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Aces have a record of 39-4 (90.7%).

Las Vegas has 24 wins in 45 games against the spread this year.

Las Vegas is 24-20 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.