The Las Vegas Aces will meet the New York Liberty in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty

Las Vegas puts up 12.2 more points per game (92.8) than New York allows (80.6).

This season, Las Vegas has a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots New York's opponents have knocked down.

The Aces have a 32-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.4% from the field.

Las Vegas shoots 37.2% from three-point range, 3.1% higher than the 34.1% New York allows to opponents.

The Aces are 21-3 when they shoot better than 34.1% from distance.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 3.1 fewer rebounds per game than New York's average.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been racking up 91.1 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 92.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The last 10 games have seen Las Vegas give up 5.4 fewer points per game (74.9) than its season-long average (80.3).

Over their last 10 contests, the Aces are making 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (8.8 compared to 9.3 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc in that span (35.6% compared to 37.2% season-long).

