The Las Vegas Aces (34-6) have one player on the injury report for their Western Conference finals game 2 with the New York Liberty (32-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Aces beat the Liberty 99-82 on Sunday when they last played.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4.0 2.0 1.2

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson posts 22.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor (third in league).

Chelsea Gray puts up a team-best 7.3 assists per contest. She is also putting up 15.3 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 49.0% from the floor and 42.1% from downtown (fifth in WNBA) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jackie Young posts 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the floor (sixth in league) and 44.7% from beyond the arc (second in WNBA) with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in WNBA).

Kelsey Plum averages 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.9% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Alysha Clark is putting up 6.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -4.5 171.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.