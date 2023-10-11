In Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will meet the New York Liberty.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) Over/Under: 171.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 88 Liberty 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Aces (-4.5)

Aces (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (171.5)

Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has won 39 of the 44 games when it was favored on the moneyline this season (88.6%).

The Aces have a 39-4 record (winning 90.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Las Vegas is 24-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Aces have an ATS record of 24-20 as 4.5-point favorites or greater.

Out of 45 Las Vegas' games so far this season, 25 have gone over the total.

The average point total in Aces contests this year is 173.1, 1.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been shining at both ends of the court this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.8) and second-best in points allowed per game (80.3).

So far this year, Las Vegas is averaging 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces are forcing 13.2 turnovers per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've committed only 11.1 turnovers per game (best).

The Aces have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

The Aces are allowing 7.7 threes per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing a 34.3% three-point percentage (sixth-ranked).

Las Vegas has taken 64.0% two-pointers and 36.0% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.4% are two-pointers and 27.6% are three-pointers.

