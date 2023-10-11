Aces vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Finals Game 2
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will be seeking a win against New York Liberty.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-4.5)
|171.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 24 times in 45 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Liberty have covered 20 times in 45 games with a spread this season.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 4.5 points or more 44 times this season, and covered the spread in 24 of those games.
- New York has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- So far this season, 25 out of the Aces' 45 games have gone over the point total.
- So far this year, 27 out of the Liberty's 45 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
