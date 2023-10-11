In Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will be seeking a win against New York Liberty.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline BetMGM Aces (-4.5) 171.5 -200 +165

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 24 times in 45 matchups with a spread this season.

The Liberty have covered 20 times in 45 games with a spread this season.

Las Vegas has been favored by 4.5 points or more 44 times this season, and covered the spread in 24 of those games.

New York has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

So far this season, 25 out of the Aces' 45 games have gone over the point total.

So far this year, 27 out of the Liberty's 45 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

