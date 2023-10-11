In Game 2 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will be seeking a win against New York Liberty.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline
BetMGM Aces (-4.5) 171.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 24 times in 45 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Liberty have covered 20 times in 45 games with a spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 4.5 points or more 44 times this season, and covered the spread in 24 of those games.
  • New York has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • So far this season, 25 out of the Aces' 45 games have gone over the point total.
  • So far this year, 27 out of the Liberty's 45 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

