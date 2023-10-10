Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 7 college football matchups? Below, we outline how you can see all three games involving teams from the CUSA.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, October 10 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Liberty Flames at Jacksonville State Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, October 10 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 11 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

