Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken for the first game of the season on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Kraken (+135)
|6
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights recorded a 16-5 record a season ago as favorites on the moneyline.
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter last season, Vegas won 87.5% of its games (7-1).
- Based on the moneyline in this game, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- Vegas and its opponent combined to outscore Tuesday's total (6 goals) 60 times last season.
Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings
|Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the league last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Vegas was 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
- The 42 power-play goals Vegas put up last season ranked 25th in the NHL (on 207 chances).
- The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).
- Vegas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season.
- The Golden Knights had the league's 19th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (77.44%).
- The Golden Knights had the seventh-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 52.3%.
- Vegas had a 10.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
