The Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken for the first game of the season on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Kraken (+135) 6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights recorded a 16-5 record a season ago as favorites on the moneyline.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter last season, Vegas won 87.5% of its games (7-1).

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Vegas and its opponent combined to outscore Tuesday's total (6 goals) 60 times last season.

Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Kraken 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 289 (4th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights ranked 14th in the league last season with 267 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Vegas was 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals Vegas put up last season ranked 25th in the NHL (on 207 chances).

The Golden Knights had the league's 18th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.29%).

Vegas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season.

The Golden Knights had the league's 19th-ranked penalty-kill percentage (77.44%).

The Golden Knights had the seventh-best faceoff win percentage in the NHL, at 52.3%.

Vegas had a 10.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 12th in the league.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.