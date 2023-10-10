The Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken take the ice at T-Mobile Arena in a season opener on Tuesday, October 10 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

As teams hit the ice for the beginning of the NHL season, here is who we predict will secure the win in Tuesday's action.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-175)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights finished 16-11-27 in overtime games last season as part of an overall record of 51-22-9.

Vegas was 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times last season the Golden Knights ended a game with just one goal, they had a 1-10-2 record, picking up four points.

Vegas finished 4-11-7 in the 22 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 15 points).

The Golden Knights were 62-3-2 when they scored at least three goals (to record 126 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas scored a single power-play goal, it registered 45 points by finishing 22-7-1.

In the 47 games last season when it outshot its opponent, Vegas was 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights were outshot by their opponent in 50 games, going 28-18-4 to record 60 points.

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 15th 31.5 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 27.0 2nd 18th 20.29% Power Play % 19.75% 21st 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 76.69% 21st

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

