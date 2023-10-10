Golden Knights vs. Kraken: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 10
The Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0) are favored at home against the Seattle Kraken (0-0-0) on Tuesday, October 10. The Golden Knights are -175 on the moneyline to win against the Kraken (+145) in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Vegas has not played a game this season shorter than -175 moneyline odds.
- Seattle has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than +145.
