How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 10
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, October 10, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
You can see the Golden Knights try to take down the Kraken on ESPN and ESPN+.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Prediction
|Golden Knights vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights were 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.
- The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the league.
- They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.
- The 42 power-play goals the Golden Knights put up last season (on 207 power-play chances) ranked 25th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
Kraken Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +37, they were 10th-best in the league.
- The Kraken had 48 power-play goals (on 243 chances), 21st in the NHL.
- The Kraken had the NHL's 21st-ranked power-play percentage (19.75%).
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.7%
