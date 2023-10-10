Golden Knights vs. Kraken Injury Report Today - October 10
As they gear up to play the Seattle Kraken (0-0-0) on Tuesday, October 10 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Nolan Patrick
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Vegas conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.
Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.
- Seattle allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Info
|Golden Knights (-175)
|Kraken (+145)
|6
