As they gear up to play the Seattle Kraken (0-0-0) on Tuesday, October 10 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (0-0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nolan Patrick C Out Upper Body

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Vegas conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

Kraken Season Insights (2022-23)

The Kraken's 289 goals last season (3.5 per game) ranked them fourth in the NHL.

Seattle allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential was 10th-best in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-175) Kraken (+145) 6

