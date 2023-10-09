The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) bring a three-game losing skid into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is favored by only 1 point. The matchup's total has been listed at 44.5 points.

The betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Packers. The Packers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Raiders.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-1) 44.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-1) 44.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

Las Vegas vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Raiders vs. Packers Betting Insights

Las Vegas has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Las Vegas' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this year.

The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1-point underdogs or more.

Green Bay has seen three of its four games go over the point total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.