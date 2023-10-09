Raiders vs. Packers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) bring a three-game losing skid into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas is favored by only 1 point. The matchup's total has been listed at 44.5 points.
The betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Packers. The Packers' betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-1)
|44.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-1)
|44.5
|-116
|-102
Las Vegas vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has covered the spread once in four games this season.
- The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 1-point favorite or greater this year.
- One of Las Vegas' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).
- Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Packers have an ATS record of 3-1 as 1-point underdogs or more.
- Green Bay has seen three of its four games go over the point total.
