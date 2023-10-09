How to Watch Raiders vs. Packers Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 5
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) enter a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
We have more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Packers
- When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Raiders Insights
- The Raiders score 15.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Packers give up per matchup (24).
- The Raiders rack up 70.7 fewer yards per game (281.8) than the Packers give up per outing (352.5).
- Las Vegas rushes for 65.3 yards per game, 90.0 fewer than the 155.3 Green Bay allows per outing.
- The Raiders have turned the ball over 10 times this season, six more turnovers than the Packers have forced (4).
Raiders Home Performance
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 38-10
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 23-18
|NBC
|10/1/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 24-17
|CBS
|10/9/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/15/2023
|New England
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|at Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.